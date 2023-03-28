MHS GENESIS at WRNMMC gets a four-legged ‘Super User’

Photo By Harvey Duze | Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Luke, one of the facility dogs at Walter Reed National...... read more read more Photo By Harvey Duze | Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Luke, one of the facility dogs at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC) is helping to welcome MHS GENSIS to WRNMMC as an honorary “Super User.” (Photograph by Harvey A. Duze, Office of Command Communications – WRNMMC) see less | View Image Page

By WRNMMC Command Communications

Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Luke, one of the facility dogs at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC), is helping to welcome MHS GENSIS to WRNMMC as an honorary “Super User.”

The 5-year-old German Shepherd “made a perfect addition to the GENESIS team, working together with the CORE GENESIS team to increase motivation for training and keeping spirits high,” explained Amy O’Connor, project manager in the Office of the Assistant Chief of Staff (ACoS) and Genesis Training ACoS project manager.

“HM2 Luke has attended in person trainings, was a regular at the sign-on fairs, and now he walks the halls bringing joy and fun to our Play-it-Forward (PIF) guests,” added O’Connor, who is also WRNMMC’s facility dog program manager.

MHS GENESIS, the Department of Defense’s (DOD) new electronic health record (EHR) system, is being implementing across the Military Health System (MHS) to provide beneficiaries with direct access to their medical records and the ability to communicate with their health-care provider from anywhere at any time.

The Pay-it-Forward (PIF) team, a dedicated group of health care professionals, is now on board at Walter Reed Bethesda to support WRNMMC staff in navigating the new system. Designated by the Defense Health Agency, the PIF team includes military and civilian personnel who have already experienced the transition to MHS GENESIS.