MHS GENESIS at WRNMMC gets a four-legged ‘Super User’

Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Luke, one of the facility dogs at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC) is helping to welcome MHS GENSIS to WRNMMC as an honorary “Super User.”

(Photograph by Harvey A. Duze, Office of Command Communications – WRNMMC)

Date Taken: 03.29.2023 Location: BETHESDA, MD, US