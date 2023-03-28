Operations Patriots FOB Honors Vietnam Veterans 50th Commemoration

Photo By Lance Cpl. Jareka Curtis | U.S. Marine Corps ret. Gen. Walter Boomer (far right) and U.S. Air Force ret. Gen....... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Jareka Curtis | U.S. Marine Corps ret. Gen. Walter Boomer (far right) and U.S. Air Force ret. Gen. Lloyd "Fig" Newton (far left) stand with Operation Patriots FOB founders, U.S. Marine Corps veteran Roy Brown Junior and Stephanie Brown on the 50th Vietnam Veterans Day commemoration in Ridgeland, South Carolina, March 25, 2023. OPFOB recognized and honored the veterans that served during the Vietnam war and invited local veterans for a luncheon and commemorative ceremony. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jareka Curtis) see less | View Image Page

RIDGELAND, S.C. – The local veteran support, non-profit organization, Operation Patriots FOB, recently honored retired Marine Corps Gen. Walter Boomer and retired U.S. Air Force Gen. Lloyd “Fig” Newton, in Ridgeland, South Carolina on March 25, 2023. 500 local veterans attended and listened to Boomer and Newton speak during the ceremony on behalf of all Vietnam Veterans to recognize the service and sacrifices they made for the United States.

The American military support in Vietnam lasted eight years between 1964 and 1973, ending when President Richard Nixon made the decision to remove troops from Vietnam. When service members returned home from the war, there were no celebrations for a safe return, and when service members did not return home, there was little recognition for their sacrifice. American civilians were uncomfortable and opposed the political and military support the government gave to South Vietnam because they saw it as unnecessary. The anti-communist politics surrounding the campaign led Americans to believe there were no clear objectives to the war and saw it as pointless violence. The men and women serving in the military were the bridge between the government and citizens, and they were blamed for the controversial conflict. Despite the tension at home, many Americans volunteered to fight and even those who were drafted fought courageously with honor.

Lloyd “Fig” Newton was born Dec. 9, 1942 and raised in Ridgeland, South Carolina. Newton earned a Bachelor of Science in Aviation Education at Tennessee State University before commissioning in the Air Force in 1966, joining the two percent of African American officers serving in the U.S. military in 1967, eventually piloting the McDonnell Douglas F-4 Phantom II in Vietnam.

“There were lots of strikes going on back here in the United States--the division of people in reference to the war and so on,” said Newton. “I left on the fourth of April; that was the day that Dr. King died, so there was a lot of turmoil in my mind about going to Vietnam. I never regret that I did, that I stood up to my promise, that I went to the war and made that decision.” Throughout his service, Newton continued to distinguish himself, but he never forgot the service members he fought with and supported from the air during the war in Vietnam. This included Marine Corps infantry units that Boomer was also a part of.

Walter Boomer, born in Rich Square, North Carolina Sep. 22, 1938, attended Duke University before commissioning into the Marine Corps in 1960 as an infantry officer, only a few years before American troops were sent to combat in South Vietnam. Boomer deployed as the Hotel Company Commander with 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines in 1966 in combat until 1967. Boomer returned to Vietnam in 1971 as an advisor to the 4th Vietnamese Marine Battalion when the biggest North Vietnamese attack on the south began and Boomer was involved in defending Firebase Sarge. This battle became known as the Easter Offensive.

“I continued with my career in the Marine Corps, so Vietnam had just become another chapter in my life, but I always held the highest esteem for those that did serve,” said Boomer. “They were not recognized when they came back, so it is nice that it is happening now. I think it is important to recognize the Vietnam veterans, those who came back and those that did not come back, because they served with honor. They were courageous; they were tenacious; they were great fighters, and they did what was asked of them. They had no control over what was happening in Washington, D.C. from the political side. All that they knew to do was to serve the best they could, and that is exactly what they did.”

Boomer continued to serve in the Marine Corps until his retirement in 1991. Newton retired in 2000 before continuing work as the Vice President of Business Development for Pratt and Whitney, an American aerospace manufacturer. Both men reached the rank of General and received many awards, despite the hostility and lack of support toward Vietnam era service members. Their sacrifices were recognized by Operation Patriots FOB more than 50 years after returning home with physical, mental, and emotional scars that were ignored as they were left to suffer in silence.

“It is these kinds of events that help to let all of us as Americans know just how important it is to recognize our veterans and again, always welcome them back home,” Newton spoke about the Operation Patriots FOB Vietnam Veterans Day Ceremony. “Right from the beginning of time for our country, great warriors have gone out there and either given their time and energy or many of them gave their life to making us who we are today.”

The Vietnam War created uncertainty among Americans, but one thing remained clear, over 58,000 American lives were lost out of the 2.7 million serving during the Vietnam War. Newton and Boomer were commanders of airmen and Marines, but they are also sons, brothers, husbands, and most importantly, they are patriots, proud to have served the United States.

Operation Patriots FOB’s mission is to give recognition to all the Vietnam Veterans by commemorating their sacrifices 50 years ago. OPFOB and the city of Ridgeland, South Carolina, recognized the service and sacrifices of the millions of Vietnam Veterans, specifically on Vietnam Veterans Day, marked March 29, officially proclaimed by the Ridgeland Mayor, Joseph Malphrus on March 25, 2023.