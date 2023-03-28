OPFOB Commemorates 50th Vietnam Veterans Day

U.S. Marine Corps ret. Gen. Walter Boomer and U.S. Air Force ret. Gen. Lloyd “Fig” Newton speak at the 50th Vietnam Veterans Day welcome home commemoration held at Operation Patriots Forward Operating Base (OPFOB) in Ridgeland, South Carolina, March 25, 2023. OPFOB recognized and honored the veterans who served during the Vietnam war and invited local veterans for a luncheon and commemorative ceremony. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Andrew Herwig)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2023 13:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|877795
|VIRIN:
|230329-M-BL045-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109540672
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
Operations Patriots FOB Honors Vietnam Veterans 50th Commemoration
