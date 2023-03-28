Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OPFOB Commemorates 50th Vietnam Veterans Day

    03.25.2023

    Video by Cpl. Andrew Herwig 

    Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort

    U.S. Marine Corps ret. Gen. Walter Boomer and U.S. Air Force ret. Gen. Lloyd “Fig” Newton speak at the 50th Vietnam Veterans Day welcome home commemoration held at Operation Patriots Forward Operating Base (OPFOB) in Ridgeland, South Carolina, March 25, 2023. OPFOB recognized and honored the veterans who served during the Vietnam war and invited local veterans for a luncheon and commemorative ceremony. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Andrew Herwig)

    Date Taken: 03.25.2023
    Date Posted: 03.29.2023 13:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 877795
    VIRIN: 230329-M-BL045-0001
    Filename: DOD_109540672
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: US

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Operations Patriots FOB Honors Vietnam Veterans 50th Commemoration

    USMC
    Veterans
    USAF
    OPFOB
    VietnamVeteransDay

