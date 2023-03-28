OPFOB Commemorates 50th Vietnam Veterans Day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/877795" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps ret. Gen. Walter Boomer and U.S. Air Force ret. Gen. Lloyd “Fig” Newton speak at the 50th Vietnam Veterans Day welcome home commemoration held at Operation Patriots Forward Operating Base (OPFOB) in Ridgeland, South Carolina, March 25, 2023. OPFOB recognized and honored the veterans who served during the Vietnam war and invited local veterans for a luncheon and commemorative ceremony. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Andrew Herwig)