NY Army Guard Soldiers become citizens in Texas ceremony

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Shane Hamann | Newly naturalized U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 642nd Aviation Support Battalion, New York Army National Guard, reaffirm the U.S. Armed Forces Oath of Enlistment in a ceremony 24 March, 2023 at Fort Hood, Texas. The Soldiers reaffirmed their oath after becoming naturalized while training at Fort hood to deploy to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. The 642nd is mobilized as part of the 185th AVN BDE, Mississippi Army National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Hamann)

FORT HOOD, Texas – Seven New York Army National Guard Soldiers from the 642nd Aviation Support Battalion training for deployment at Fort Hood, Texas, were sworn in as U.S. citizens in San Antonio, Texas by the United States Customs and Immigration Service and honored during a ceremony at Fort Hood on March 24, 2023.



The 642nd is assigned to the 185th Aviation Brigade, Mississippi Army National Guard. The brigade includes units from the Army National Guards of Mississippi, Illinois, Massachusetts, New York, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Maine, New Jersey and Vermont.



Non-citizens with permanent resident cards, known popularly as Green Cards, may enlist in the U.S. military and apply for citizenship under special provisions in the Immigration and Nationality Act.

Eleven Soldiers from the 642nd were facing readiness concerns because they were not U.S. citizens. The Soldiers ranged in age from 18 to 37, are native to Jamaica, Columbia, India, China, Togo, South Korea, and Kenya.



The 185th commander, Col. J. Ashley Mills, said he became aware of the issue, and the Guardsmen who were in the naturalization process with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration service.



For some of the Soldiers that had gone on for many years.



“It was concerning that some of our Soldiers were struggling with naturalization while wearing our national colors on their uniforms and preparing to deploy into harm’s way,” Mills said.



“The command team strives to maintain a ‘People First’ climate. Our people are our most valuable resource. Anything that jeopardizes the readiness of our personnel will be dealt with promptly,” he explained



Mills directed the brigade Judge Advocate General to establish a partnership with immigration service and assist the Soldiers in completing the remaining requirements for their applications.



“The man-hours and teamwork eventually paid dividends, as the Soldiers completed the required interviews, paperwork and background checks necessary to attain American citizenship,” said Maj. Parker Still, the brigade judge advocate. “We sprang into action under a very short deployment deadline.”



Although four Soldiers are still being processed, and are scheduled to be sworn in before deploying next month, all 11 Soldiers were recognized for their unique sacrifices in the ceremony Friday when Mills administered the U.S. Military Oath of Enlistment to the new citizens, said Still.



“I am very happy to be a citizen and proud to be in the U.S. military,” said Pfc. Do Young Won, a former drill instructor in the South Korean army. “My unit and battle buddies are like family to me.”



Wong was one of four Soldiers whose application is still pending, but who was recognized on March 24.



“We often take our citizenship for granted,” Mills said.

“We are honored to be part of a life changing event for these Soldiers. It reminds all of us of the significance of the oath we took to serve our great nation,” he said.



The Soldiers who became citizens during the March 24 ceremony are:



• Spec. Akinwal Akinwande, a resident of the Bronx

• Pfc. Kof Azamety, a Brooklyn resident

• Pfc Shaniel Campbell, a Brooklyn resident

• Spec. Erick Chumo, from Mount Vernon, New York

• Spec. Michael Maye, from Far Rockaway, New York

• Pvt. Kevin Oommen, from Yonkers, New York

• Pfc Ricardo Vimos, from Central Islip, New York



Soldiers still waiting to get their citizenship finalized are:

• Pfc. Fransisco Soto-Cardenes, from Summit, Illionois

• Pfc. Shauqan Hemmings, from Queens

• Pfc. Do Young Wong; from Queens

• Pfc. Xia Yang Ye, from Brooklyn





Story by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Hamman, 185th Aviation Brigade, Mississippi Army National Guard