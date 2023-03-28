Pensacola Sailor Recognized for Volunteer Service

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Navy Information Operations Command (NIOC) Pensacola Sailor and Escambia County Fire Rescue volunteer firefighter was recognized for dedicated volunteer service on Feb. 16, 2023 in Pensacola, Fla.



Cryptologic Technician Collections (CTR) Second Class Petty Officer Michael Rosa, a Combat Support Team project lead, was recognized at the 2023 Navy League Margaret Flowers Service luncheon in Pensacola, Fla. This ceremony recognizes the efforts of military enlisted service members who dedicate countless hours to enriching and improving the quality of life of their local communities. This ceremony is named after Margaret Flowers, an American activist with a long history of service to the Navy and the community.



In addition, Rosa received the President’s Gold Volunteer Service Award, a prestigious award that recognizes the most exceptional volunteers across the United States. He received a letter signed by President Joe Biden recognizing the 500 hours Rosa contributed as a volunteer firefighter for Escambia County, along with a Certificate of Congressional Recognition signed by Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz. President Joe Biden stated in the letter, “On behalf of the American people, I extend my heartfelt appreciation to you for your volunteer leadership…this country is counting on you.”



When asked where his passion and drive stems from, Rosa stated, “I joined the Navy to give my life purpose, and giving back to the community gives my life meaning.”



Rosa was also awarded the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal (MOVSM) by Cmdr. Colleen Handbury, Commanding Officer, NIOC Pensacola. “We are so proud of CTR2 Rosa’s contributions to our local community. He definitely makes a positive impact as a leader at both the command and the surrounding area,” said Handbury. “It’s such an honor for him to be recognized as a finalist for the Margaret Flowers Civic Award as well as the Presidential Volunteer Service award.”

Rosa has also been nominated by NIOC Pensacola for the 2022 American Legion Spirit of Service Award that recognizes outstanding individual achievements multiple areas, including service to community and country.



NIOC Pensacola’s mission is to Execute Cyberspace Operations and Signals Intelligence in support of Naval, Joint Forces, and National tasking authorities.



- USN –

