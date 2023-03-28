Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pensacola Sailor Recognized for Volunteer Service [Image 1 of 3]

    Pensacola Sailor Recognized for Volunteer Service

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2023

    Photo by Lt. Meagan Way 

    Navy Information Operations Command Pensacola

    (230216-N-N0798-1011) Cmdr. Colleen Handbury, Commanding Officer, Navy Information Operations Command (NIOC) Pensacola, awarded Cryptologic Technician Collections Second Class Petty Officer Rosa with the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal. (U.S. Navy photo by CTR2 Nolan Haag / RELEASED)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 03.29.2023 07:30
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 
    Volunteer
    Information Warfare
    NIOC Pensacola

