(230216-N-N0798-1011) Cmdr. Colleen Handbury, Commanding Officer, Navy Information Operations Command (NIOC) Pensacola, awarded Cryptologic Technician Collections Second Class Petty Officer Rosa with the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal. (U.S. Navy photo by CTR2 Nolan Haag / RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2023 07:30
|Photo ID:
|7708387
|VIRIN:
|230216-N-N0798-1011
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|987.59 KB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pensacola Sailor Recognized for Volunteer Service [Image 3 of 3], by LT Meagan Way, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Pensacola Sailor Recognized for Volunteer Service
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT