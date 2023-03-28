Exchange Celebrates Youngest Heroes with Events, Prizes During Month of the Military Child

Courtesy Photo | The Exchange salutes America’s military children during #MonthOfTheMilitaryChild!...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Exchange salutes America’s military children during #MonthOfTheMilitaryChild! All April long, military kids can participate in free events, Purple Up Day and more see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is saluting America’s youngest heroes with a monthlong celebration of free events, activities and prizes during Month of the Military Child.



For the sixth year, the Department of Defense’s largest retailer will give away military “brat” patches at PXs and BXs worldwide starting April 1. Military children can visit the customer service area at their local Exchange to receive a collectible patch while supplies last.



“The Exchange honors the important role that children of service members have in the military community,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Military children face unique challenges every day, and the Exchange is excited to provide opportunities for America’s youngest heroes to take a break from their routines and enjoy fun activities at their PX or BX.”



Events and offers include:



• A sweepstakes giving away more than $9,000 in the hottest toys and Exchange gift cards to military kids. Authorized shoppers 18 and older can enter on their favorite military child’s behalf at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes.



• Five in-store events for military kids to gather with friends and try out the latest games and toys at select stores: FurReal Baby Alive Event on April 1; Play-Doh Event on April 8; Hasbro Gaming Games Event on April 15; Beyblades Event on April 22; and Nerf Event on April 29. Look for more details on the Exchange’s community Hub at ShopMyExchange.com/momc.



• An exclusive coupon for military children 18 and younger to receive a free treat at participating Exchange restaurants beginning April 1. Treats include a free side item, fountain drink or dessert. Shoppers can visit their local Exchange to pick up their coupon while supplies last.



• “Purple Up” events at select Exchange stores throughout April. Military families can drive up or visit participating Exchange stores to receive a free goodie bag and certificate of appreciation. Shoppers can contact their local PX or BX for the date, time and event location.



Military families can find more information on Month of the Military child exclusive deals, event details, sweepstakes information and more on the Exchange’s community Hub at ShopMyExchange.com/momc.



