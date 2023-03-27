Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MHS GENESIS goes live at JBA

    MHS GENESIS goes live at JBA

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Matthew John Braman | U.S. Air Force Col. Robert A. Corby, left, 316th Medical Group commander, and Chief...... read more read more

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2023

    Story by Airman 1st Class Matthew John Braman 

    316th Wing Public Affairs

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. – The 316th Medical Group hosted a “Flipping the Switch" event to mark its transition to the new health records system, MHS GENESIS, at the Malcolm Grove Medical Center March 25, 2023.

    MHS GENESIS provides a single health record for service members, veterans and dependents. The combining of both inpatient and outpatient records, allows the seamless transition for those who move throughout their tenure in the Department of Defense.

    “We have come a long way,” said Lt. Gen. Robert Miller, Headquarters U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force surgeon general. “We are doing this for the right reasons.”

    For more information about MHS GENESIS, follow this link: https://www.jba.af.mil/News/Article/3304134/316th-medical-group-prepares-for-mhs-genesis/

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2023
    Date Posted: 03.27.2023 15:28
    Story ID: 441278
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MHS GENESIS goes live at JBA, by A1C Matthew John Braman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MHS GENESIS goes live at JBA
    MHS GENESIS goes live at JBA
    MHS GENESIS goes live at JBA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical Records
    MHS Genesis
    316th Medical Group
    316th MDG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT