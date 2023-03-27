JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. – The 316th Medical Group hosted a “Flipping the Switch" event to mark its transition to the new health records system, MHS GENESIS, at the Malcolm Grove Medical Center March 25, 2023.



MHS GENESIS provides a single health record for service members, veterans and dependents. The combining of both inpatient and outpatient records, allows the seamless transition for those who move throughout their tenure in the Department of Defense.



“We have come a long way,” said Lt. Gen. Robert Miller, Headquarters U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force surgeon general. “We are doing this for the right reasons.”



For more information about MHS GENESIS, follow this link: https://www.jba.af.mil/News/Article/3304134/316th-medical-group-prepares-for-mhs-genesis/

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2023 Date Posted: 03.27.2023 15:28 Story ID: 441278 Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MHS GENESIS goes live at JBA, by A1C Matthew John Braman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.