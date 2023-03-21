Leadership answers questions, address concerns during Host Nation Workforce Town Hall

Photo By Candy C Knight | The 2d Theater Signal Brigade held a virtual town hall meeting with its host nation...... read more read more Photo By Candy C Knight | The 2d Theater Signal Brigade held a virtual town hall meeting with its host nation employees March 22, 2023. The event was the first town hall geared toward host nation employees the brigade has held in years. The purpose for the meeting, according to leadership, was to update the Host Nation workforce on the state of the Brigade, and address the workforce’s questions and concerns. (U.S. Army graphic by Candy Knight) see less | View Image Page

WIESBADEN, Germany — The 2d Theater Signal Brigade held a virtual town hall meeting with its host nation employees March 22, 2023. The event was the first town hall geared toward host nation employees the brigade has held in years.



The purpose for the meeting, according to leadership, was to update the Host Nation workforce on the state of the Brigade, and address the workforce’s questions and concerns.



Hosting a virtual town hall meeting enables leadership and brigade staff members to reach host nation employees throughout the brigade’s area of responsibility, which covers five battalions and a civilian support group located in multiple countries including England, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Italy, and Romania.



Although the brigade hosts multiple town halls geared toward its Soldiers and Civilian forces, its host nation employees felt leadership overlooks their concerns and questions. The goal of this event was to provide employees the opportunity to voice their concerns and aid leadership in making strides to improve and resolve those issues.



“This town hall provided everyone with an equal opportunity to speak and speak for their issues,” said Christine Straus, International Relations Advisor, 2d Theater Signal Bde. “Events like this show that our leadership cares about us and appreciates the work we do.”



Sandro Benetti, Telecommunication Specialist with the 509th Strategic Signal Battalion, echoed Mrs. Straus' sentiment.



“I attended because this was the first time I’ve heard of the brigade hosting a Host Nation Town Hall,” Benetti said. “I was interested in this new initiative and wanted to get some information about work positions, and communicate my issues and concerns.”



Manuela Mauch, Human Resource Specialist with the 52d Strategic Signal Battalion attended the virtual event to learn more about the brigade’s future and how it may impact his unit and position.



“One thing I learned during the meeting was that there is an open channel between the brigade and Host Nation employees,” Mauch said. “I would like leadership to continue hosting these types of town halls, maybe every quarter or so employees can voice their concerns directly to leadership, and leadership can keep employees informed with the most up-to-date information.”



The 2d Theater Signal Brigade delivers integrated and interoperable theater communications and cyber capabilities to enable decision dominance across all levels and phases of war in support of combat forces and mission partners in Europe and Africa. The brigade is the provider for all voice, data and automation support for more than 100 units spread throughout Europe.



