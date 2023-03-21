Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leadership answers questions, address concerns during Host Nation Workforce Town Hall

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    03.22.2023

    Photo by Candy C Knight 

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    The 2d Theater Signal Brigade held a virtual town hall meeting with its host nation employees March 22, 2023. The event was the first town hall geared toward host nation employees the brigade has held in years.

    The purpose for the meeting, according to leadership, was to update the Host Nation workforce on the state of the Brigade, and address the workforce’s questions and concerns. (U.S. Army graphic by Candy Knight)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2023
    Date Posted: 03.27.2023 05:41
    Photo ID: 7701822
    VIRIN: 230322-A-FX425-001
    Resolution: 940x788
    Size: 111.5 KB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leadership answers questions, address concerns during Host Nation Workforce Town Hall, by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Readiness
    2sigbde
    StrongerTogether
    HostNationEmployees
    BrigadeofExcellence TownHall

