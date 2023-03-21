The 2d Theater Signal Brigade held a virtual town hall meeting with its host nation employees March 22, 2023. The event was the first town hall geared toward host nation employees the brigade has held in years.



The purpose for the meeting, according to leadership, was to update the Host Nation workforce on the state of the Brigade, and address the workforce’s questions and concerns. (U.S. Army graphic by Candy Knight)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2023 Date Posted: 03.27.2023 05:41 Photo ID: 7701822 VIRIN: 230322-A-FX425-001 Resolution: 940x788 Size: 111.5 KB Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Leadership answers questions, address concerns during Host Nation Workforce Town Hall, by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.