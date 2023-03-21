USS Makin Island Conducts Operations with USS Chung Hoon and USS America in the South China Sea

SOUTH CHINA SEA – Amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) finished conducting operations while transiting with guided-missile destroyer USS Chung Hoon (DDG 93) and landing helicopter assault ship USS America (LHA 6), in the Luzon Strait, March 17.



Makin Island of amphibious squadron (CPR) 7 conducted a fueling-at-sea (FAS) with Chung Hoon of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 11. LHA/D amphibious class ships, such as Makin Island, are fitted with standard NATO fuel sending stations and specialized handling equipment designed to allow connection to other ships while at sea. These systems allow Makin Island to replenish ships in company from her more than 2 million gallons of fuel stores and significantly extend mission times for smaller fuel capacity combatants, such as DDGs and CGs. Makin Island's fuel efficient hybrid electric propulsion plant provides flexibility to Fleet Commanders in managing unit fuel logistics by providing a versatile, organic replenishment option.



“Having the unique ability to refuel ships at sea demonstrates the mobility and sustainability provided by our amphibious platform,” said Capt. Tony Chavez, commanding officer of Makin Island. “This enhances our Navy/ Marine Corps team's ability to support our Allies in a maritime environment.”

Makin Island also conducted forward arming and refueling ship (FARS) operations with America, with F-35B Lightning II’s assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 122, 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), embarked with the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group (ARG). The FARS operations allow aircraft such as the fifth generation F-35B to quickly refuel, re-arm, and continue operations with minimal manpower, logistics, or infrastructure requirements for a greater distance in a maritime environment. Makin Island ARG’s capability to operate simultaneously on the sea, ashore, and in the air gives us the advantage of responding with flexible, adaptable force packages that are capable of a wide array of missions.



The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of Makin Island with the embarked 13th MEU and amphibious transport docks USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), Chung-Hoon, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, and America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group are operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region.



7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

