Makin Island Conducts FAS and FARS Operations

Amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) conducts a fueling-at-sea (FAS) with guided-missile destroyer USS Chung Hoon (DDG 93) and forward arming and refueling ship (FARS) operations with forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6) via an F-35B Lightning II assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 122, 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), embarked with the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), March 15-16, 2023 in the East China Sea. Makin Island ARG’s ability to operate simultaneously on shore, sea, and in the air allows them to respond with flexible, adaptable force packages that are capable of a wide array of missions. Makin Island and America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, conducted FARS operations in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely operating with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kendra Helmbrecht)