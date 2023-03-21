NAVFAC Southeast breaks ground on additions to Trident Training Facility Kings Bay

Photo By Jeffrey Hamlin | Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast held a groundbreaking...... read more read more Photo By Jeffrey Hamlin | Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast held a groundbreaking ceremony, March 23, for two additions to Trident Training Facility Kings Bay (TTFKB) that will directly support the U.S. Navy’s Columbia (SSBN-826) class ballistic missile submarine (SSBN) program onboard Naval Submarine Base (NSB) Kings Bay, Georgia. see less | View Image Page

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast held a groundbreaking ceremony, March 23, for two additions to Trident Training Facility Kings Bay (TTFKB) that will directly support the U.S. Navy’s Columbia (SSBN-826) class ballistic missile submarine (SSBN) program onboard Naval Submarine Base (NSB) Kings Bay, Georgia.



This project marks the beginning of the overhaul of NSB King Bay’s infrastructure to directly support the delivery of the Columbia platform later this decade and is a critical component in advancing our nation’s strategic deterrence mission.



"This effort is top priority for the Navy and Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command as a whole," said Rear Adm. Lore Aguayo, commander, NAVFAC Atlantic. "To ensure the successful execution of this project, NAVFAC Southeast and Kings Bay Public Works Department are leveraging several lessons learned that we took from the success we recently accomplished in the Kings Bay Dry Dock project."



The mission of TTFKB is to train officers and enlisted personnel in the necessary knowledge and skills required to build competence and proficiency in operating and maintaining the Trident submarine and all associated systems.



The new additions include a Strategic Systems Program (SSP) Missile Control Center Team Trainer and Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Weapons Handling System Team Trainer.



"The expansion of the Trident Training Facility Kings Bay will ensure the United States maintains our edge over our strategic competitors for decades to come," said Rear Adm. Thomas “TR” Buchanan, commander, Submarine Group Ten. "Columbia class is our future."



NAVFAC Southeast awarded the $37.6 million contract to Sauer Construction LLC of Jacksonville, Florida on Dec. 30, 2022.



"Sauer is involved in military construction because we get to build the facilities that train and support the great men and women who sacrifice so much to defend our freedom," said Mr. Kevin Kelly, president Sauer Construction. "We understand the importance of this mission and we look forward to exceeding your expectations."



Work will be performed in Kings Bay, Georgia, and is expected to be completed by March 2025.