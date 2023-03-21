USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Change of Command

NORFOLK, VA (Mar. 23, 2023) – The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) held a change of command ceremony aboard the ship, March 23.



Capt. Christopher “Chowdah” Hill assumed command from Capt. Paul Campagna in a ceremony presided over by Read Adm. Marc Miguez, commander, Carrier Strike Group Two.



“The tenure of his command tour is remarkable,” said Miguez. “What IKE was able to accomplish under Capt. Campagna’s leadership is truly amazing. He led the ship to overcome every challenge they faced. He improved the operational standards of the ship and the quality of life for our Sailors. Your contributions to IKE, our nation, and our Navy are truly notable and we thank you and your leadership.”



Campagna, a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York, has spent his career as an aviator in both the Army and Navy. He commanded USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) during the 2021 deployment after which IKE was awarded the Navy Unit Commendation, 2021 Retention Excellence Award, Naval Air Forces Atlantic Battle ‘E’, and the “Jig Dog” Ramage Award with CAG-3 for operating as the Navy’s finest carrier and air wing team.



“To the crew, you displayed the content of character and quality of work that I asked of you, and you did it every time,” said Campagna. “It is a testament to the wardroom, the chief’s mess, and the Sailors of Mighty IKE that we overcame every challenge we faced. When the country needed us, this crew answered the call, time and time again. The best moments I had as your commanding officer, were the moments I was able to spend with you. Those quiet moments in a passage way, a work center, or in a space where we were able to have a personal conversation, that’s truly what I’m going to miss. I will be forever indebted to you and your hard work. As I move on to the next chapter, I know the crew and the ship that I love so much will be under the leadership of a remarkable leader and wonderful human being, Capt. Hill.”



Hill graduated magna cum laude from Tufts University in 1996. He was commissioned through the Navy Reserve Officers Training Corps program and received his wings of gold as a naval flight officer in 1997. Hill served on USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) from 2017 to 2019 as the Executive Officer, participating in Operation Inherent Resolve; and on the USS Arlington (LPD 24) as the commanding officer.

As IKE wishes fair winds and following seas to Campagna, a decorated dual-branch service member, the crew openly welcomes the new commanding officer, Hill, who is taking over IKE during a critical time. The crew recently completed Tailored Ship’s Training Availability (TSTA) and Final Evaluation Problem (FEP), and is currently going through Material Assist Visit 2 (MAV 2), preparing for Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV) and ultimately reaching the goal of setting sail for deployment.

