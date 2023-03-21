114th Fighter Wing Recruiter Wins National Award

Tech Sgt. Briana Kacmarynski, 114th Fighter Wing recruiter, earned the Air National Guard Top Non-Prior Service Accessions Award for 2022. She was recognized for having the most non-prior service (NPS) accessions in the nation with 29.



This award puts Kacmarynski as the top NPS recruiter out of the 89 flying units and 579 mission support units in the Air National Guard for Fiscal Year 2022.



“To be recognized on a national level for any award is a huge feat, but to lead the nation in NPS accessions during the hardest recruiting times our nation has seen, is incredible,” said Senior Master Sgt. Brian Johnson, 114th Fighter Wing recruiting and retention senior enlisted leader. “Tech Sgt. Kacmarynski’s drive and passion to be the best is second to none and we are very blessed to have her on our team.”



Sgt. Kacmarynski believes that 29 is a low number but there were factors that made recruiting difficult the past couple of years.



“Getting possible recruits through the Military Entrance Processing Station with their new medical requirements as well as the previously required COVID vaccine made recruiting a challenge,” said Kacmarynski.



Even though recruiting was difficult this past year, it has been a rewarding job for Kacmarynski.



“Being able to help people make a positive life changing decision is a big bucket filler for me,” said Kacmarynski.

