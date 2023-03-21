114th Fighter Wing Recruiter Wins National Award

Tech Sgt. Briana Kacmarynski, 114th Fighter Wing recruiter, earned the Air National Guard Top Non-Prior Service Accessions Award for 2022. She was recognized for having the most non-prior service (NPS) accessions in the nation with 29. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Duane Duimstra)

