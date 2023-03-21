Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    114th Fighter Wing Recruiter Wins National Award

    SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Duane Duimstra 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Tech Sgt. Briana Kacmarynski, 114th Fighter Wing recruiter, earned the Air National Guard Top Non-Prior Service Accessions Award for 2022. She was recognized for having the most non-prior service (NPS) accessions in the nation with 29. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Duane Duimstra)

    This work, 114th Fighter Wing Recruiter Wins National Award, by MSgt Duane Duimstra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    national guard
    114th Fighter Wing
    South Dakota Air National Guard
    Air national guard recruiting

