Tech Sgt. Briana Kacmarynski, 114th Fighter Wing recruiter, earned the Air National Guard Top Non-Prior Service Accessions Award for 2022. She was recognized for having the most non-prior service (NPS) accessions in the nation with 29. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Duane Duimstra)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2023 10:34
|Photo ID:
|7696719
|VIRIN:
|230307-Z-SJ722-1001
|Resolution:
|5243x3495
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|SIOUX FALLS, SD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 114th Fighter Wing Recruiter Wins National Award, by MSgt Duane Duimstra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
114th Fighter Wing Recruiter Wins National Award
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT