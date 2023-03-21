Vietnam Veterans to be honored at NEX locations

Once again this year, NEX locations around the world have the honor of distributing lapel pins to Vietnam Veterans on Vietnam Veterans Day, Weds., March 29. U. S. Veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces at any time during November 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975, regardless of location, will receive a lapel pin. The pins are available on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.



NEX locations distributing the label pin include NEX Annapolis, NEX Bethesda, NEX Patuxent River and NEX Indian Head, Maryland; NEX Washington Navy Yard, Washington, D. C.; NEX Philadelphia and NEX Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania; NEX Everett, NEX Bremerton, NEX Whidbey Island and NEX Bangor, Washington; NEX Memphis, Tennessee; NEX San Diego; NEX North Island, NEX China Lake, NEX Point Loma, NEX Point Mugu, NEX Port Hueneme, NEX Lemoore, NEX Monterey, NEX Coronado, NEX Imperial Beach, NEX El Centro and NEX Point Loma, California; NEX Fallon, Nevada; NEX Meridian and NEX Gulfport, Mississippi; NEX Kings Bay, Georgia; NEX Mitchel Field, NEX Saratoga Springs and NEX U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, New York; NEX Colts Neck and NEX Lakehurst, New Jersey; NEX Kittery, Maine; NEX Norfolk, NEX Oceana, NEX Portsmouth Navy Regional Medical Center, NEX Portsmouth Norfolk Naval Shipyard, NEX Wallops Island, NEX Dahlgren, NEX Little Creek, NEX Yorktown and NEX Dam Neck, Virginia; NEX Charleston and NEX Beaufort Naval Hospital, South Carolina; NEX Belle Chasse, Louisiana; NEX Kingsville and NEX Corpus Christi, Texas; NEX New London, Connecticut; NEX Newport, Rhode Island; NEX Jacksonville, NEX Key West, NEX Panama City, NEX Whiting Field, NEX Pensacola, NEX Orlando and NEX Mayport, Florida; NEX Great Lakes, Illinois; NEX Crane, Indiana; NEX Pearl Harbor and NEX Kauai Barking Sands, Hawaii; NEX Bahrain; NEX Djibouti; NEX Guam; NEX Yokosuka, NEX Atsugi and NEX Sasebo, Japan; NEX Guantanamo Bay, Cuba; NEX Naples, Italy; NEX Rota, Spain; NEX Sigonella, Sicily; NEX Singapore and NEX Souda Bay, Greece.



On Mar. 28, 2017, the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act was signed. This act officially recognizes March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day. For more information on National Vietnam War Veterans Day, visit www.vietnamwar50th.com.

