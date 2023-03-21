Europe’s top transportation official provides sage summer PCS advice

Photo By Cameron Porter | The My Army PCS App helps to educate and inform service members, civilians and...... read more read more Photo By Cameron Porter | The My Army PCS App helps to educate and inform service members, civilians and families on permanent change of station moves, which can be stressful when not properly prepared. But when equipped with the My Army PCS App, the PCS process is more seamless and less challenging before, during and after the move. Jason Todd, the director of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Base Support Operations Transportation, said information is key, and that’s what the app provides. (U.S. Army graphic) see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – Service members are starting to receive their PCS orders as the summer PCS season rapidly approaches. According to the top transportation official in Europe there are a lot of resources available for people planning their next permanent change of station move – the top two being Military OneSource and the My Army PCS App.



Jason Todd is the director of Base Support Operations Transportation, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. He and his team handle all things transportation in Europe – from contract oversight of 16 CWT SATO travel offices across the continent, to managing inbound and outbound household goods shipments to and from Europe including 43 different countries, to providing back office support functions for personal property shipping, official travel services and quality control disciplinary actions for Army communities in Belgium, Germany, Italy, Poland, the Netherlands, and more – Todd said they do it all.



According to Todd, as soon as a service member receives his or her PCS orders, go to Military OneSource. That’s where the Defense Personal Property System is housed, he said.



“There, they’ll find a treasure trove of information on how to prepare for their upcoming PCS move,” said Todd, “and equally helpful is the redesigned My Army PCS app, which can be used on all devices. Download the app for important PCS information as well as helpful videos on how to prepare yourself for your PCS move.”



Military OneSource



To learn more about PCS moves at Military OneSource go the PCS and Military Moves landing page. To get personalized PCS support from Military OneSource, call 800-342-9647.



My Army PCS App



The My Army PCS App gives users ownership of their PCS move. The app helps to educate and inform service members, families, and civilians on PCS moves, which can be stressful when not properly prepared. But when equipped with the My Army PCS App, the PCS process is more seamless and less challenging before, during and after the move, according to the app site. Download the My Army PCS app for free wherever apps are downloaded.



Todd also said it’s critical that service members immediately make an appointment with their local transportation office in their community upon receiving PCS orders.



“Information and communication is key to establishing the right tone during the PCS move. The earlier a customer goes into the local transportation office to make an appointment, ask questions about their entitlements and really communicate their desires to the professional -- they can then plan their move for success,” said Todd.



“The Soldiers, Army civilians and their families have a lot on their minds during this stressful time, and there are lot of things going on during their PCS moves,” Todd said. “It’s much easier if you plan early and talk with the local transportation team. We are here to help – the counselors, quality control specialists, and shipping teams. Let our experience help you move.”



Another area of emphasis Todd and his team stress each summer is air travel.



“My recommendation is the service member and the family maintain constant contact with their servicing SATO office in case of flight postponements or cancellations,” said Todd. “Stay in contact with SATO for schedule changes and final flights.”



CWT SATO



If the CWT SATO office is closed because it’s outside of normal business hours, service members, civilians and their families can receive emergency travel assistance by calling 866-576-4635 in the U.S., 0800-826-8960 in Germany, 800-870813 in Italy, 0800-72775 in Belgium, 0800-0224413 in Netherlands and 0500-893643 in the United Kingdom. For a complete list of contact numbers go HERE. For more information about CWT SATO travel, go to the official CWT SATO website.



Ramstein Passenger Terminal



To check the Patriot Express flight schedule at Ramstein Air Base or other flights arriving and departing Ramstein, as well as useful travel information and quick links, go to the Ramstein Air Base Passenger Terminal landing page.



Moving with Pets



Moving with pets introduces a whole new set of challenges, but once more Military OneSource provides a lot of information and resources to help. According to Military OneSource, when preparing for a military move, pets can add another layer of complexity, especially if moving overseas. Find out more by visiting the Moving with Pets landing page.



BASOPS Transportation



With its consolidated Personal Property Shipping Office and Official Travel Branch, BASOPS Trans is a field operating activity under the 405th AFSB providing back office support functions for personal property shipping, official travel services and quality control disciplinary actions for Army communities in Europe.



The 405th AFSB is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and under the operational control of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa. The brigade is headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany, and provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. Forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website and the official Facebook site.