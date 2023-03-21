Army & Air Force Exchange Service Offers Chance for Youth Football Camps with NFL Stars

Photo By Marisa Conner | Help win a football camp with an NFL star for the kids at your installation! Shop P&G...... read more read more Photo By Marisa Conner | Help win a football camp with an NFL star for the kids at your installation! Shop P&G products at your PX or BX through April 9 for a chance for your installation to host a ProCamp this summer. Details: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2lx. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Shoppers at military installations in the continental U.S. have the opportunity to win a once-in-a-lifetime experience for their kids—a youth football camp hosted by an NFL star—thanks to a partnership between military exchanges, the Defense Commissary Agency and Procter & Gamble.



The instructional camps are led by NFL players for children in first through eighth grades who are dependents of active duty, reserve or retired military or Department of Defense civilians. The winning installations will be announced in late spring, and the camps will take place in the summer.



Winning installations will also host meet-and-greet opportunities with the NFL players for the local military communities.



By purchasing designated P&G products through April 9, shoppers at participating Army & Air Force Exchange Service, Navy Exchange Service Command, Marine Corps Exchange and Coast Guard Exchange locations, as well as commissaries, can help their installation win the chance to host a ProCamp. Authorized shoppers can also help their community gain eligibility to win a camp by texting their installation name to 833-998-1228.



