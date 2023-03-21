MSC to Launch Referral Bonus Program

Military Sealift Command (MSC) is preparing to launch, in the next couple of months, a new referral bonus program that will give employees the opportunity to earn money when they recruit future civil service mariners (CIVMARs).



The MSC Referral Bonus Program offers bonuses from $50 to $500 to employees who recruit a candidate who goes on to fill a critical afloat rating at MSC. Employees whose duties do not include recruitment or selection of CIVMARs will be eligible. The program will exclude MSC military members and the referral of family members.



“Referral programs, as part of an overall recruiting strategy, have the added benefit that current employees are familiar with the demands, culture and requirements of the job and also the individual whom they are referring,” said MSC Director, Civilian Human Resources Policy/Total Force Management (N11C) Laurie Porter. “Referral programs often result in not only increased success in recruitment, but also in better longevity of the new hires - i.e., reduced attrition - compared to other recruiting efforts, due to the aforementioned aspects.”



If an employee refers a potential CIVMAR who applies to MSC, all that prospective hire has to do is put down the employee’s name as a reference during the application process. If the hire goes on to qualify and gets a fleet assignment, then the employee receives a bonus.



“The benefits are threefold,” said Porter. “The referring employee receives a financial bonus up to $500, the new employee gains federal employment with promising career potential and MSC gains new talent in a hard-to-fill CIVMAR position—it is definitely a win-win-win for all!”



Referral bonuses are a cost effective and efficient recruiting method that gives MSC another avenue to compete for the best mariners in an extremely competitive market.



“We’re in a significant competition for recruiting and retention of the force,” said MSC Director, Total Force Management Gregg Pelowski. “There are a lot of job opportunities out there in the maritime industry with expected growth during the years ahead. MSC currently has a number of critical shipboard ratings, such as Chief Mates and Able Seaman, such that we cannot man the ships to 100 percent of requirements. This is a temporary situation that impacts operations and overall morale of the workforce. We are asking and giving our employees the chance to help us change that and recognize them for their efforts.”



Perhaps the best thing about the Referral Bonus Program is there is no special set of skills required. For those looking to take advantage of this program, it’s as simple as talking about what it means to be a member of MSC.



“Everyone can be a recruiter at MSC. This is an opportunity for our employees to tell people how great it is to work for MSC and share their personal experience,” said Pelowski. “I do it everywhere I go. I listen to them talk about what they want to do or dislike in their current job and then I tell them about MSC. I talk about the adventure, the benefits, training and promotion opportunities and how you can serve the nation as a federal civil service mariner. What’s better than recruiting your future co-workers?”



The Referral Bonus Program is expected to be implemented this summer.

Date Posted: 03.22.2023