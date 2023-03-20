Photo By Max Lonzanida | A graphic created for social media for the 5th Anniversary of National Vietnam War...... read more read more Photo By Max Lonzanida | A graphic created for social media for the 5th Anniversary of National Vietnam War Veterans Day which falls on March 29, 2022. (US Navy Graphic by Naval History and Heritage Command/Released). see less | View Image Page

Media Contact: Max Lonzanida, Public Affairs Officer Max.Q.Lonzanida.Civ@us.navy.mil or (757) 322-2986



Media Release



March 21, 2023



Naval Museum to Host Vietnam War Veterans Day Commemoration onboard Naval Station Norfolk



The Hampton Roads Naval Museum will host a ceremony on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 1300 as part of National Vietnam War Veterans Day. The event will be held at the C-9 auditorium, located at 1731 Gilbert Street, Norfolk, VA 23511 and is open to members of the military and civilians with access to Naval Station Norfolk. The intent of this free ceremony is to provide U.S. Navy personnel and the public with an appropriate event to remember the service and sacrifice of the nation’s Vietnam veterans.



Rear Admiral Kimberly Waltz, Deputy Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic will offer remarks and Vietnam War Veteran Ray Weber, will speak on his service in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.



A total of 1.842 million Sailors served in Southeast Asia during the Vietnam War. The Navy suffered a loss of 1,361 Sailors killed and 4,178 wounded during the conflict.



The event is free, and open to servicemembers and civilians with access to Naval Station Norfolk. Servicemembers planning to attend should wear the uniform of the day, and business casual attire is requested for members of the public.



The Hampton Roads Naval Museum, located at Nauticus in downtown Norfolk, is an official museum of the United States Navy administered by the Naval History and Heritage Command in Washington, D.C. The museum interprets the history of the U.S. Navy in and around Hampton Roads, Virginia from the Revolutionary War to the present day for service members and the general public.



###End###