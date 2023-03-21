Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Museum to host National Vietnam War Veterans Day event

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2023

    A graphic created for social media and other outlets which shares information about the planned National Vietnam War Veterans Day Event by the Hampton Roads Naval Museum. The event is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 1300 onboard Naval Station Norfolk's C-9 Auditorium, and satisfies the directives found in NAVADMIN 076/23. The event is open to persons who have access to Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy Graphic by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Naval Museum to Host Vietnam War Veterans Day Commemoration onboard Naval Station Norfolk

