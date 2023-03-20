Red River Area USACE staff remove illegally dumped tires

Courtesy Photo | The Tulsa District Lower Red River Area lake projects took advantage of low pool...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Tulsa District Lower Red River Area lake projects took advantage of low pool elevations during the 2022 off-season to collect tires disposed along the shorelines. In total, USACE lake staff, with the help of Oklahoma State Park staff, removed 480 tires from Lower Red River area lakes. The tires have been stockpiled and will be picked up to be recycled by a Department of Environmental Quality permitted recycler. Courtesy photo see less | View Image Page

The Tulsa District Lower Red River Area lake projects took advantage of low pool elevations during the 2022 off-season to collect tires disposed along the shorelines. In total, USACE lake staff, with the help of Oklahoma State Park staff, removed 480 tires from Lower Red River area lakes. The tires have been stockpiled and will be picked up to be recycled by a Department of Environmental Quality permitted recycler.



“The tires will be shredded and ground down to various sizes and further processed into products such as artificial turf, playground mulch, asphalt pavements, or molded rubber products,” said Lower Red River Area Environmental Specialist Josh Wingfield. “Waste tires if burned emit environmental pollutants such as hazardous gases, heavy metals, and oils which can contaminate the air, the ground, and waterways.”



Wingfield added that it was important to remove the tires because are breeding grounds for mosquitos. The tires also decompose very slowly, if at all, and can release chemicals into the air, ground, and water over time.



Illegal dumping is an ongoing problem at USACE projects with people discarding items such as household trash, paint thinners and paint and other chemicals, bottles, cans, mattresses and even boats. Such dumping is harmful to the environment and USACE reminds visitors it is everyone’s responsibility to be good stewards of public lands.