Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS Barry (DDG 52), arrived at its new homeport Naval Station Everett, following six years of forward-deployed service in the Indo-Pacific region, March 17.



As part of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s Forward Deployed Naval Forces in Japan (FDNF-J), Barry worked alongside allies and partners to provide security and stability throughout a free and open Indo-Pacific. Barry arrived in Yokosuka, Japan, in 2016 while under the command of Cmdr. Jennifer Eaton.



The crew is currently led by Commanding Officer, Cmdr. Grant Bryan.



"Barry has maintained the sharp edge on the tip of the spear for over 30 years,” said Bryan. “Commodore Barry set the bar high for our sailors to emulate, he was scrappy in a fight with unwavering dedication to country.”



The ship’s next task will be to undergo scheduled maintenance for approximately nine months. The maintenance will be to conduct ship modernization and ensure it achieves its expected service life. After maintenance is complete, the ship will remain at its new homeport in Everett.



Bryan said, “The crew is proud to keep it shipshape and seaworthy. I could not be more proud of this crew for how well they have executed our forward deployed missions and I am thankful for the families who have supported their sailors during this move."



The ship’s arrival brings the total number of U.S. Navy ships homeported in Everett to eight including: USS Momsen (DDG 92), USS Gridley (DDG 101), USS Sampson (DDG 102), USS Kidd (DDG 100), USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53), USS John S McCain (DDG 56), and USS McCampbell (DDG 85).

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2023 Date Posted: 03.20.2023 15:23 Story ID: 440774 Location: EVERETT, WA, US Web Views: 48 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Barry (DDG 52) Arrives at New Homeport, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.