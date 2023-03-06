Exchange Offers Holistic Wellness Services to Retirees, Disabled Veterans and Military Community Members

Photo By Marisa Conner | Retirees, Veterans with service-connected disabilities and other members of the...... read more read more Photo By Marisa Conner | Retirees, Veterans with service-connected disabilities and other members of the military community can access on-installation wellness services at their Exchange. Visit ShopMyExchange.com/wellness to view locations and offerings such as dental, optometry and chiropractic care, as well as durable medical equipment stores. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2ln. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is making important wellness services more convenient and accessible for retirees, Veterans with service-connected disabilities and other members of the military community.



As part of its BE FIT 360 program devoted to holistic wellness, the Exchange is expanding its services, which include optical stores, optometry clinics, dental offices, cryotherapy, chiropractic offices, and durable medical equipment stores (which offer products such as braces, crutches, CPAPs with accessories, breast pumps, maternity supplies and more.)



In 2022, the Exchange brought 15 new services locations to installations worldwide. Chiropractic care, the most recent Exchange wellness offering, launched in 2022, and more wellness locations are scheduled to open in 2023, adding to the Exchange’s current portfolio, which includes:



• Optical and optometry clinics in 141 locations worldwide.

• Durable medical equipment shops in 37 locations.

• Dental offices in 19 locations.

• Cryotherapy at two locations.

• Chiropractic clinics at two locations.



“Bringing these services on to installations is a Quality-of-Life multiplier for retirees, disabled Veterans, military families and the military community as a whole,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull, an Army Veteran. “Holistic wellness is a key aspect of maintaining readiness and resiliency, and the Exchange is making accessing these services easier and more convenient.”



In 2020, 4.1 million disabled Veterans and certain caregivers became eligible for in-store Exchange shopping privileges. These and other Exchange shoppers, including retirees, family members, DoD and Coast Guard civilians, and active-duty service members, are all authorized to use the wellness services, which accept TRICARE, FEDVIP and most insurances, when applicable.



More information on wellness options can be found at ShopMyExchange.com/wellness. Shoppers can also find more information on the BE FIT program, including restaurant nutrition guides, wellness tips, the latest in fitness gear and more on the Exchange’s BE FIT Hub page, ShopMyExchange.com/BeFit.



