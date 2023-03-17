Norfolk Naval Shipyard Hosts First Naval Sea Systems Command Project Superintendent Symposium

Photo By Shelby West | Recently, Norfolk Naval Shipyard held the first of its kind Project Superintendent...... read more read more Photo By Shelby West | Recently, Norfolk Naval Shipyard held the first of its kind Project Superintendent Symposium. The symposium was intended to be an immersive tailor-made experience in which all four public shipyards project superintendents can get back to the basics of Project Management Fundamentals (PMF). The symposium provided insights, strategies, and frameworks for shipyard project superintendents to help drive real impact while they lead their project teams for on-time deliveries back to the Fleet. see less | View Image Page

Recently, Norfolk Naval Shipyard held the first of its kind Project Superintendent Symposium. The symposium was intended to be an immersive tailor-made experience in which all four public shipyards project superintendents can get back to the basics of Project Management Fundamentals (PMF). The symposium provided insights, strategies, and frameworks for shipyard project superintendents to help drive real impact while they lead their project teams for on-time deliveries back to the Fleet.



“To date, there hasn’t been a mechanism for all of the project superintendents from all four public shipyards to come together,” said Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Naval Shipyard Support Office (NSSO) Deputy Director and Event Chair Leaha Odom. “This event allowed over 40 project superintendents, carrier/sub program managers, and deputy project superintendents to come together as a community to learn together, grow together, develop a stronger project superintendent network, and using positive, impactful influence.”



Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Operations Department Execution Manager (Code 300.2) Mark Evans added, “Although project superintendents communicate frequently via other methods, there is value in having a face-to-face meeting to establish relationships and have more in-depth discussions than would normally be possible via e-mail or phone.”



Leadership methods and styles, communication methods, shared experiences, frustrations, and best practices were shared through keynote engagements, fireside chats, small group workshops, large group learning sessions, and roundtable Q&A.



NAVSEA Deputy Commander for Industrial Operations, (NAVSEA 04) Rear Adm. Scott Brown, was one of the keynote speakers for the symposium. “We can do much more within our shipyards to help improve our own operations,” Brown said. “People are our most important resource and we must do more at the shipyard level in terms of our people development. Our focus on people will enable all shipyard employees to more effectively serve in their vital roles getting our ships back to the Navy.”



Discussions are already happening to turn the Project Superintendent Symposium into an annual event. Although the theme and topics for the next symposium are under development, it will be heavily weighted on what project superintendents want to discuss.



“While NSSO plans for the next symposium, we will endeavor to take care of our project superintendent community. We are empowering our four shipyards’ leaders to take care of their people and their availabilities through relevant content and shared collaboration, to send them back out to the fight: renewed, refreshed, and ready,” said Odom. She concluded the event with: “Do it but don’t compromise principles; don’t compromise doing the right thing; hold firm to that and take a stance and be the example. Your team will respect you for it, they will trust you more, and be willing to go the extra mile. They see you listening, taking action, holding people accountable, and building or influencing relationships. If you do these things, then the work is the relationship, the work is your brand, and the work is your ability to influence and tell your story. That is what it’s all about.”