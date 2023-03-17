Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard Hosts First Naval Sea Systems Command Project Superintendent Symposium

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2023

    Photo by Shelby West 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Recently, Norfolk Naval Shipyard held the first of its kind Project Superintendent Symposium. The symposium was intended to be an immersive tailor-made experience in which all four public shipyards project superintendents can get back to the basics of Project Management Fundamentals (PMF). The symposium provided insights, strategies, and frameworks for shipyard project superintendents to help drive real impact while they lead their project teams for on-time deliveries back to the Fleet.

    Date Taken: 01.26.2023
    Date Posted: 03.20.2023 06:56
    VIRIN: 230126-N-YO710-703
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    This work, Norfolk Naval Shipyard Hosts First Naval Sea Systems Command Project Superintendent Symposium, by Shelby West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Naval Sea Systems Command
    NAVSEA
    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY

