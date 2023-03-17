Norfolk Naval Shipyard Hosts First Naval Sea Systems Command Project Superintendent Symposium

Recently, Norfolk Naval Shipyard held the first of its kind Project Superintendent Symposium. The symposium was intended to be an immersive tailor-made experience in which all four public shipyards project superintendents can get back to the basics of Project Management Fundamentals (PMF). The symposium provided insights, strategies, and frameworks for shipyard project superintendents to help drive real impact while they lead their project teams for on-time deliveries back to the Fleet.

