Fleet Readiness Center Western Pacific achieves 1,000 days ARI-free

For the Sailors and civilians at Fleet Readiness Center Western Pacific (FRC WESTPAC), the sign in the front hall displays an impressive number—over 1000 days alcohol-related incident free.



“Most people think of ARIs as strictly related to DUIs or something behind a vehicle, but the Department of the Navy considers any incident off-duty or on-duty that involves alcohol as an alcohol-related incident,” said Commander Joseph Holt, FRC WESTPAC commanding officer, “So reaching 1000 days is something unheard of, especially in a country where 0.03 is considered to be under the influence.”



FRC WESTPAC is a global maintenance, repair, and overhaul unit dedicated to sustaining and optimizing the performance of U.S. military aviation assets, and supports over 15 different models of aircraft, including both the newest and longest-serving aviation assets.



“[FRC WESTPAC] is unique in the way we’re a small command so we can really get to know each other, we have great comradery, we do a lot of things where we can cross the different career choices—we have [United States] civilian service, military, Master Labor Contract (MLC) employees, that’s a wide variety in workforce.”



Cdr. Holt said the unit’s focused mission and workforce structure contribute a lot to the milestone.



“I think it’s made possible because we talk about it, we enforce having a plan, and then when we come together for command functions we don’t glamorize it, so it is up to the individual. We treat them as adults to be responsible in their alcohol consumption but however we do watch out for each other—if we are at social events held by the command and someone is drinking we ensure that we have a plan together.”



One example he pointed to was the unit’s chief petty officers volunteering as designated drivers during social events like the unit’s holiday party.



“So I think us being small and expressing to know your neighbor, your cubicle mate, only reinforces that because it extends out to the social life after work, so we can still have each other’s back when we leave the workplace,” he said.



“The awareness piece, celebrate the milestones, the small victories, and then eventually you wake up and you’re at 1500 or 2000 days and that should be the goal of every command. And obviously if something happens, we don’t treat [the individual] as a [failure] we come alongside and assist that individual, reset the clock, and then reestablish our goals.”



Cdr. Holt said his next goal is to hit 2000 days.



“I’m very proud of the individuals under my command, especially here [overseas] living in this environment because it can be stressful being away from home. Continue to reach out and if you need to talk about it then we’re always available.”

