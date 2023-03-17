Members of Fleet Readiness Center Western Pacific pose with the unit tracker which records over 1000 days alcohol-related incident free, Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Japan, March 20, 2023.
This work, Fleet Readiness Center Western Pacific achieves 1,000 days ARI-free, by Katie Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
