    Fleet Readiness Center Western Pacific achieves 1,000 days ARI-free

    AYASE, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.20.2023

    Photo by Katie Gray 

    Fleet Readiness Center Western Pacific

    Members of Fleet Readiness Center Western Pacific pose with the unit tracker which records over 1000 days alcohol-related incident free, Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Japan, March 20, 2023.

    This work, Fleet Readiness Center Western Pacific achieves 1,000 days ARI-free, by Katie Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fleet Readiness Center Western Pacific achieves 1,000 days ARI-free

