NAVFAC Southwest Delivers New Travis AFB KC-46A Aircraft 3-Bay Maintenance Hangar

SAN DIEGO –Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony commemorating the completion of a 3-Bay Maintenance Hangar military construction project March 16 in Travis Air Force Base (AFB).



“It has been a very rewarding project to manage, and I am extremely proud of the work accomplished during design and construction,” said Brenda Barnett O'Malley, NAVFAC Southwest design manager for this project.



Travis AFB’s new 174,300 square foot facility includes a 3-bay aircraft maintenance hangar with adjoining single-story structures containing a hydraulic shop, general maintenance shops, and administration/support areas.



“I am thrilled to be celebrating the completion of the new 3 bay Hangar at Travis AFB, which was awarded for construction during the challenging times of Covid,” said Tarza Baban, NAVFAC Southwest project manager for this project.



The facility was designed by contractors Parsons/Burns-McDonnell and NAVFAC Southwest awarded the $123.6 million contract work to contractor Walsh on Dec. 30, 2019. Modifications in the amount of $5.2 million were exercised and were added to the initial contract amount.



“The project was not without its challenges," said Baban. "F18 MILCON, it was initially a bid bust at a cost that was 30 percent over the programmed amount, which was a significant setback. However, our team remained committed to … secure the funds for the project. We were ultimately able to award the project for construction in December of 2019. The delay in construction award, impacted the procurement of the AE PCAS. However, our team rose to the challenge and was able to utilize the USACE contract vehicle to get the original AE, thanks to the great support provided by the CORE team. The ROICC and technical team also provided excellent support by providing PCAS coverage until the AE was brought back on. Their commitment to ensuring the success of this project was invaluable, and I am grateful for their dedication and hard work. I would like to take this opportunity to highlight the exceptional work of the ROICC Travis. They were professional, supportive, and always went above and beyond to ensure that the project was a success. Their guidance and expertise were invaluable, and they made the project much more enjoyable.”



The Air Force designated Travis AFB as the preferred alternative for the fourth KC-46A Main Operating Base (MOB 4). A requirement was made for the facilitiy to sustain aircraft generation for 24 permanently assigned refueling aircraft. This project allows the base to meet the applicable criteria and scope specified in Air Force’s facility requirements and KC-46A Facility Requirements Plan. Due to the need for this hangar to accomplish required maintenance activities critical for air-refueling operations, this project was a priority.



Major activities in the project included touch-up of interior, pavement striping, landscaping, testing and HVAC commissioning and completion of modifications to nitrogen generator, bathroom lights, and fence. Part of the 3-Bay program included the demolition of five buildings to clear an area for the new facility.



Personnel from NAVFAC Southwest, Travis AFB, and contractors from Parsons/Burns-McDonnell and Walsh were in attendance at the ceremony.

The first KC-46A aircraft is expected for delivery to Travis AFB by June.



