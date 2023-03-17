Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3 Bay Maintenance Hanger Ribbon Cutting Ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

    3 Bay Maintenance Hanger Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest

    Travis AFB’s new 174,300 square foot facility includes a 3-bay aircraft maintenance hangar with adjoining single story structures containing a hydraulic shop, general maintenance shops, and administration/support areas.

    (U.S. Navy photo by Tom Ishizue ROICC Travis construction manager)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2023
    Date Posted: 03.17.2023 17:49
    Photo ID: 7687894
    VIRIN: 230316-N-aj460-003
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 352.34 KB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3 Bay Maintenance Hanger Ribbon Cutting Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3 Bay Maintenance Hanger Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
    3 Bay Maintenance Hanger Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
    3 Bay Maintenance Hanger Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NAVFAC Southwest Delivers New Travis AFB KC-46A Aircraft 3-Bay Maintenance Hangar

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVFAC Southwest

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT