Travis AFB’s new 174,300 square foot facility includes a 3-bay aircraft maintenance hangar with adjoining single story structures containing a hydraulic shop, general maintenance shops, and administration/support areas.
(U.S. Navy photo by Tom Ishizue ROICC Travis construction manager)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2023 17:49
|Photo ID:
|7687894
|VIRIN:
|230316-N-aj460-003
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|352.34 KB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 3 Bay Maintenance Hanger Ribbon Cutting Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAVFAC Southwest Delivers New Travis AFB KC-46A Aircraft 3-Bay Maintenance Hangar
