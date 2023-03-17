Air National Guardsmen continues to strengthening cyber security with SPP Partners

Courtesy Photo | Group Photo from Cyber Exercise during Exercise Cobra Gold, March 1, 2023, at Camp Red...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Group Photo from Cyber Exercise during Exercise Cobra Gold, March 1, 2023, at Camp Red Horse, U-Tapao, Kingdom of Thailand. Cobra Gold is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the longstanding friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

Since he first supported Cobra Gold in 2018, Lt. Col. Jason Silves has focused on strengthening cyber security.



“I started at Cobra Gold 2018 working in the cyberspace defense operations cell before there was a cyberspace exercise. We called out the need for a cyberspace exercise following that Cobra Gold,” said Silves. “I got involved in the State Partnership program shortly thereafter as we strengthened our relationship with the Royal Thai Air Force cyberspace security center.”



Now in his sixth year supporting Cobra Gold, Silves is seeing his hard work payoff.



“This was my sixth Cobra Gold and fifth cyberspace exercise. As a matter of fact, the first Cobra Gold cyberspace exercise grew out of our State Partnership Program with the Royal Thai Air Force,” said Silves.



Held annually in the Kingdom of Thailand, Cobra Gold is a multi-national Indo-Pacific military exercise that is aimed to enhance the capabilities of participating nations to plan and conduct combined and joint operations, build relationships among participating nations across the region, and improve interoperability over a range of activities, including homeland assistance disaster relief. While much of the exercise focuses on the physical, the cyberspace exercise is providing real-world experience for participants.



“The goal for the cyberspace exercise is to provide a quality experience for operators where they can build or strengthen defensive skills and share information with partners,” said Silves. “We work hard to create a realistic scenario and environment that allows operators to learn from each other in an unclassified setting.”



Recently, Silves and his team have begun working their scenario into the Command Post exercise scenario, leveraging the cyberspace exercise to provide input into other aspects of Cobra Gold. This integration has helped participants learn valuable lessons about the multinational forces standard operating procedures.



While the cyber exercise has become an integral part of Cobra Gold, this year’s “CyberEx” was the first to be held in-person since 2020.



“During the pandemic, we had to separate the exercise control cell and range from the training audience,” said Silves. “Although it was a technically viable solution, there were some challenges.”



In 2021, teams were spread across several different time zones. Keeping up with the exercise meant a team at Camp Murray began their day at 6 p.m. and often finished up around 4 a.m. the next morning. Getting everyone together in person allowed operators to collaborate better with range engineers and for the exercise control cell to see the defensive cyberspace operations teams in action. This visibility allowed the exercise control cell to adjust the tempo of the exercise to ensure defensive cyberspace operations teams met their training objectives and to capture appropriate lessons to apply toward future exercises.



“Our goal every year is to make the exercise better than the previous year. In the coming years we plan to improve the virtual exercise environment to prevent a tougher challenge to our operators which will help them operate in a real world environment,” said Silves. “We also plan to weave events happening in the cyber exercise into the command post exercise allowing non-cyber operators to better understand the impacts the virtual world can have on real world operations.”



In the future, Silves and his team are hoping to work on different initiatives, linking different parts of Cobra Gold into the cyber exercise, demonstrating how the physical world affects cyberspace operations and vice versa.



“Each of these initiatives is designed to help commanders and operators understand how intertwined the physical and virtual worlds really are,” said Silves. “By doing so we can help everyone understand that a virtual problem can be solved in the physical or kinetic world or how a physical problem could be addressed in the virtual world.”