Camp Robinson Military And Civilian Police Train Together For Rapid Response

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Jim Heuston | Instructor Cpl. Henry Campfield of the Mountain Home Police Department explains the scenario and each step of the exercise before the vehicle based rescue walk-through begins during the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training and Exterior Response to Active Shooter Events at Camp Robinson course, March 6-9, 2023. The training was unique in bringing multiple force protection agencies, Camp Robinson Military Police, Camp Robinson Police, and Camp Robinson Gate Security, together to work as a team in response to a crisis situation. (Photos by Arkansas Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Jim Heuston)

CAMP ROBINSON - Camp Robinson Military Police, Camp Robinson Police, and Camp Robinson Gate Security participated in joint training during the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training and Exterior Response to Active Shooter Events (ALERRT- ERASE) course, and Level 1 response to an active shooter training, March 6-9, 2023.



Instructors SRO Danielle Campfield and Cpl. Henry Campfield, Mountain Home Police Department, emphasized that communication and standardization of actions is key for multiple law enforcement entities to work together.



“This is very unique. Most of the time we travel around and give this training to law enforcement officers,” said Henry Campfield about combining the different Camp Robinson force protection entities into joint teams. “Being able to bring them in together to work together is very unique. They’ve been running these events and scenarios side by side. It’s awesome to see; It really is.”



The four days of training consisted of a half day of classroom work followed by walk throughs for each event. The scenarios consisted of open air active shooter encounters, vehicle ambushes, medical emergencies, and mounted and dismounted officer/civilian down rescues.



Each course of instruction focused on how first responders should respond to an active shooter, whether solo or in a team, when moving inside a crisis site.



“It was really good and something that we needed to do since we often work with them at the gates,” said Sgt. Dyana Henderson, Camp Robinson Military Police. “If something happens, we need to know how to work together. This is very necessary training and working with the other law enforcement entities in these real scenarios is something we need to do more often.”



Henry Campfield said they were scheduled to return to Camp Robinson in the summer for more force on force training with simulated ammunition. “This was definitely a crawl phase. Next time will be live fire with (simulated ammunition). Anytime you can do force on force training that seeds it in their minds a lot better. I know, if I have a potential to take a round, I’m going to absorb that knowledge a little bit better.”



(Story and Photos by Arkansas Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Jim Heuston)