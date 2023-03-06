Open House Set for March 30 for Public Review of Draft Sardis Lake Master Plan, Finding of No Significant Impact, and Environmental Assessment

Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Tulsa District will host an Open House March...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Tulsa District will host an Open House March 30 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. in the Clayton Public School cafeteria at 329 North 1st Street in Clayton Okla., 74053, to allow public review of the 2023 Draft Sardis Lake Master Plan, Finding of No Significant Impact, and Environmental Assessment. see less | View Image Page

TULSA, Okla. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Tulsa District will host an Open House March 30 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. in the Clayton Public School cafeteria at 329 North 1st Street in Clayton Okla., 74053, to allow public review of the 2023 Draft Sardis Lake Master Plan, Finding of No Significant Impact, and Environmental Assessment.

During the open house session, there will be no formal presentation. The public is invited to visit at any point during the 4-6 p.m. timeframe to interact with USACE team members. Team members will be stationed around the room and can share information about the revision process, provide the general schedule, and gather initial feedback from the public. The 30-day public comment period will begin March 30, 2023, and end April 29, 2023.

The Draft Sardis Lake Master Plan, Finding of No Significant Impact, and Environmental Assessment, comment form with instructions, and a presentation of the same topics covered during the Open House will be available for download beginning March 30, 2023, on the Tulsa District website.

The Master Plan is a vital tool produced and used by the USACE to guide the responsible stewardship of USACE-administered lands and resources for present and future generations. The Master Plan provides direction for appropriate management, use, development, enhancement, protection, and conservation of the natural, cultural, and manmade resources at Sardis Lake. It presents an inventory and analysis of land resources, resource management objectives, land use classifications, a resource use plan for each land use classification, current and projected park facility needs, an analysis of existing and anticipated resource use, and anticipated influences on overall project operation and management.

The most recent Master Plan for Sardis Lake was approved in 1978.

Written comments, suggestions, and questions can be submitted to USACE staff at the Open House of mailed to Kirt E. Curell, Sardis Assistance Lake Manager, 42160 State Highway 43, Clayton, OK, 74536, or emailed to CESWT-OD-SARDIS@usace.army.mil.