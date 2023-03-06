Indian Heritage Inspires, Motivates Navy Data Analyst to Succeed

Nabila Hussain, a data analyst for the Ship Maintenance Data Improvement Initiative at Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Corona Division, earned a chemical engineering degree from the University of California, San Diego in 2017.



“While my degree in chemical engineering is the current pinnacle of my education, my proudest achievement is my professional and personal development,” she said. “I have seen myself grow over the course of the last few years due to the mentorship, training and opportunities available to me here at NSWC Corona.”



Hussain currently pays it forward by mentoring new employees and guiding them to achieve their own successes, something she said she finds fulfilling. She attributes her Indian heritage for inspiring how she views the world today she said.



“My heritage definitely inspires and shapes the way I see the world,” said Hussain. “Until recently, I hadn't seen many people who looked like me in the media, especially being an Indian Muslim woman.”



Hussain makes an active effort to get closer to her ancestry by embracing daily traditions. Her culture reflects itself in her mannerisms and even influences what media she consumes, she said.



“There are rituals and customs I perform as a way to stay tethered to my heritage,” she said. “This includes traditional attire and jewelry, folk songs sung at weddings, recipes, prayers, and stories, all of which have been passed down generations.”



Today, Hussain’s focus is on bridging gaps and improving data for future NSWC Corona projects. Being a minority in a male-dominated field, she hopes to not just be seen as a woman or Indian data analyst, but for her identity as a whole.



“There is intersectionality to my identity as a woman, daughter, wife, sister, data analyst, chemical engineer, and Indian American,” she said.

“Some people see you as facets of your identity, not factoring in the intersectionality of them and how they meld together.”



By sharing her diverse perspectives and legacy in the workforce, Hussain hopes to continue growing a more open and knowledgeable workplace. The most important thing people can bring into a work space is the willingness to learn and pick up tidbits of others’ perspectives, she said.



“Propping up diverse figures without providing the mentorship and tools required for their success is counterproductive,” she said. “As a society, it is integral to support diversity of thought. The status quo should be something challenged, and improvements should be encouraged.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2023 Date Posted: 03.15.2023 Story ID: 440512