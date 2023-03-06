Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Official Portrait of Nabila Hussain

    CORONA, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2022

    Photo by Neil Mabini 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Corona Division

    Nabila Hussain, an engineer in the Acquisition & Readiness Assessment Department of Naval Surface Warfare Center, Corona Division, poses for an official portait in Norco, California, Sept. 7, 2022. Hussain's hometown is Rancho Cucamunga, California . (U.S. Navy photo by Neil Mabini)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2022
    Date Posted: 03.15.2023 16:57
    Photo ID: 7683551
    VIRIN: 220907-N-UP244-723
    Location: CORONA, CA, US 
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Indian Heritage Inspires, Motivates Navy Data Analyst to Succeed

    Engineer
    diversity
    women in the navy
    navsea
    NSWC Corona
    Acquisition and Readiness

