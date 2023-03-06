Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Space Clearing Joint Exercise

    Photo By Capt. Valeria Pete | Soldiers with 3-116th Field Artillery (FA) Battalion discuss plans by the M142 HIMARS...... read more read more

    AVON PARK, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2023

    Story by Capt. Valeria Pete 

    164th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Soldiers with 3-116th Field Artillery (FA) Battalion, Florida Army National Guard, integrate their M142 HIMARS into air space clearing operations during a joint training exercise with the 3d Air Support Operations Group (ASOG) at Avon Park, Fla., March 14, 2023. Integrating the HIMARS rocket launcher system into the exercise was beneficial for all parties as it allowed the Joint Terminal Attack Controllers (JTAC) and Air Force Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) to conduct realistic training while also giving the FA Soldiers experience working joint operations and opportunity to conduct Table VI qualification on the HIMARS.

