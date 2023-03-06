Air Space Clearing Joint Exercise

Photo By Capt. Valeria Pete | Soldiers with 3-116th Field Artillery (FA) Battalion discuss plans by the M142 HIMARS...... read more read more

Photo By Capt. Valeria Pete | Soldiers with 3-116th Field Artillery (FA) Battalion discuss plans by the M142 HIMARS rocket launcher during a joint training exercise at Avon Park Bombing Range, Fla., March 14, 2023. The training exercise was in collaboration with the 3d Air Support Operations Group (ASOG) out of Ft. Hood, Texas in order to conduct air space clearing operations with the Joint Terminal Attack Controllers (JTAC) and Air Force Tactical Air Control Party (TACP). (Photo by U.S. Army Capt. Valeria M. Pete)