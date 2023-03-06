Soldiers with 3-116th Field Artillery (FA) Battalion, Florida Army National Guard, integrate their M142 HIMARS into air space clearing operations during a joint training exercise with the 3d Air Support Operations Group (ASOG) at Avon Park, Fla., March 14, 2023. Integrating the HIMARS rocket launcher system into the exercise was beneficial for all parties as it allowed the Joint Terminal Attack Controllers (JTAC) and Air Force Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) to conduct realistic training while also giving the FA Soldiers experience working joint operations and opportunity to conduct Table VI qualification on the HIMARS.
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2023 15:13
|Story ID:
|440481
|Location:
|AVON PARK, FL, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Space Clearing Joint Exercise, by CPT Valeria Pete, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT