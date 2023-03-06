Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Space Clearing Joint Exercise

    Air Space Clearing Joint Exercise

    AVON PARK, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2023

    Photo by Capt. Valeria Pete 

    164th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Servicemembers with the 3d Air Support Operations Group (ASOG) out of Ft. Hood, Texas conduct air space clearing operations with the Joint Terminal Attack Controllers (JTAC) and Air Force Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) during a joint training exercise at Avon Park Bombing Range, Fla., March 14, 2023. (Photo by U.S. Army Capt. Valeria M. Pete)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2023
    Date Posted: 03.16.2023 20:10
    Photo ID: 7685628
    VIRIN: 230314-Z-RR521-678
    Resolution: 2257x2472
    Size: 915.03 KB
    Location: AVON PARK, FL, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Space Clearing Joint Exercise, by CPT Valeria Pete, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Air Space Clearing Joint Exercise

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JTAC
    TACP
    ASOG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT