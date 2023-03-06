Servicemembers with the 3d Air Support Operations Group (ASOG) out of Ft. Hood, Texas conduct air space clearing operations with the Joint Terminal Attack Controllers (JTAC) and Air Force Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) during a joint training exercise at Avon Park Bombing Range, Fla., March 14, 2023. (Photo by U.S. Army Capt. Valeria M. Pete)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2023 Date Posted: 03.16.2023 20:10 Photo ID: 7685628 VIRIN: 230314-Z-RR521-678 Resolution: 2257x2472 Size: 915.03 KB Location: AVON PARK, FL, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Space Clearing Joint Exercise, by CPT Valeria Pete, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.