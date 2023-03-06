Registration Open for Joint Safety and Environmental Development Symposium

Photo By Stephanie Slater | Registration is now open for the 31st Annual Joint Safety and Environmental...... read more read more Photo By Stephanie Slater | Registration is now open for the 31st Annual Joint Safety and Environmental Professional Development Symposium (PDS) April 17-23, 2023. Hosted by the Naval Safety and Environmental Training Center (NAVSAFENVTRACEN), the symposium will offer more than 100 sessions of continuing education topics in areas of safety, occupational health and environmental readiness by presenters and keynote speakers from government agencies, industry and academia. see less | View Image Page

Registration recently opened for the 31st Annual Joint Safety and Environmental Professional Development Symposium (PDS) April 17-21, 2023.



The PDS, hosted by Naval Safety and Environmental Training Center (NAVSAFENVTRACEN), will offer more than 100 sessions of continuing education topics in areas of safety, occupational health and environmental readiness by presenters and keynote speakers from government agencies, industry and academia.



“We reached over 2,900 registered users and provided over 170 hours of training during last year’s event,” said NAVSAFENVTRACEN’s training support department head, Amanda Carter.



The symposium is a professional development opportunity to share innovative ideas, new trends and new information. It is open to federal personnel, federal contractors and students pursuing coursework in related fields. Attendees must register with a .mil, .gov or .edu email domain.



Attendees are often returnees, but those who participated in past symposiums may not have received updates regarding this year’s PDS if their email address changed within the year.



“In particular, we have received emails from past users with health.mil email accounts,” Carter said. “If your email has changed, make sure to register with your new email. This will add your current email to the distro list.”



The online event is provided at no cost. Registration includes access to virtual keynote sessions, access to over 100-plus virtual concurrent sessions, continuing credits and access to recorded sessions. Register here: http://jointpds.adobeconnect.com/pds2023reg/event/registration.html (.mil, .gov or .edu email domains only).



If you have any questions, email NAVSAFENVTRACEN_JOINT_PDS@navy.mil.