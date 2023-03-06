Nomads of the 33rd: A1c Timothy Haynes

NAVAL AIR STATION KEY WEST, Fla. – Meet U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Timothy Haynes, a 60th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief. Haynes hails from Gilbert, South Carolina, and joined the Air Force August 9, 2021.



“As a crew chief, some of my day-to-day responsibilities include ensuring the safety of our pilots by making sure the aircraft that they’re flying is in tip-top condition and 100% mission capable,” said Haynes. “This includes scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, fluid servicing and keeping up to date with the latest time compliance technical directives.”



Haynes credits his parents as being his inspiration.



“I joined the Air Force because I wanted to create a better future for my future self and family,” said Haynes. “Additionally, I wanted to see how I stacked up in a career field full of hard-working, motivated Airmen, along with the opportunity to travel.”



Haynes strives to be someone his family, friends and community can count on.



“I would like to be known for my positive attitude at work as well as someone they can trust for not only technical job knowledge but also as a friend,” said Haynes. “I plan to continue to give 100% effort with all I do and always take advantage of all the opportunities the Air Force offers.”



Haynes traveled with the 60th AMU to NAS Key West for Kokomo Crow, where the nomads performed routine training and maintenance while avoiding weather attrition and in new airspace.



“The purpose of the TDY is to keep up with the amount of flying hours needed for the F-35 pilots,” said Haynes. “This TDY will benefit our shop in many ways, such as allowing the Airmen staying at Eglin to focus solely on maintenance and also as a major morale and experience boost for those of us going to key west.”





Outside of work, Haynes enjoys spending time with friends and family, spending time outdoors and anything that gets his adrenaline going.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2023 Date Posted: 03.15.2023 01:14 Story ID: 440415 Location: NAVAL AIR STATION KEY WEST, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nomads of the 33rd: A1c Timothy Haynes, by A1C Christian Corley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.