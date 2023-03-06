Nomads of the 33rd: Airman 1st Class Timothy Haynes

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Timothy Haynes, a crew chief with the 60th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, 33rd Fighter Wing, is responsible for maintaining an F-35A Lightning II. Haynes’ duties ensure that the aircraft is in working order and that the pilot is safe. Haynes traveled with the 60th AMU to Naval Air Station Key West, Florida, to conduct off-station F-35 training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Corley)

