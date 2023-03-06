Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nomads of the 33rd: Airman 1st Class Timothy Haynes

    NAVAL AIR STATION KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Corley 

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Timothy Haynes, a crew chief with the 60th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, 33rd Fighter Wing, is responsible for maintaining an F-35A Lightning II. Haynes’ duties ensure that the aircraft is in working order and that the pilot is safe. Haynes traveled with the 60th AMU to Naval Air Station Key West, Florida, to conduct off-station F-35 training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Corley)

    Nomads of the 33rd: A1c Timothy Haynes

    Nomads
    33rd Fighter Wing

