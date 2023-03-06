Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Training Area 10 gets new facility

    FORT EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2023

    Story by Terrance Bell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    FORT LEE, Va. – The Army Transportation School can boast of a recent addition to its training facility portfolio.

    A new land ship, located at Training Area 10, was recently completed and will open in the spring, said Trenton Lykes, director, Transportation Management Training Department, T-School.

    A ribbon cutting to mark the opening has not been scheduled, he added.

    The land ship is designed to simulate a vehicle transport vessel with tie-downs inside and ramps at both ends. It will allow Soldiers and others to conduct “roll-on, roll-off” training simulating operations in which vehicles are driven onto vessels, secured and driven off. It is roughly 80 feet long and 25 feet wide.

    In addition to the land ship, TA 10 features fuselages for C-17 and C130 aircraft as well as flat-deck rail cars. All are used to train troops in the loading and off-loading of cargo and equipment.

    TA 10 is located just off B Avenue between 2nd and 5th streets. It is primarily used to train 88N transportation management coordinators.

    Check www.facebook.com/armyfortlee for updates about the new facility.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2023
    Date Posted: 03.14.2023 16:50
    Story ID: 440389
    Location: FORT EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Training Area 10 gets new facility, by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    tradoc
    readiness
    cascom
    land ship
    Fort-Lee-News-2023
    t-school

