Training Area 10 gets new facility

Photo By Terrance Bell | The land ship, completed in February, is designed primarily as a vehicle transport...... read more read more Photo By Terrance Bell | The land ship, completed in February, is designed primarily as a vehicle transport vessel with tie-downs inside and ramps at both ends. It will allow Soldiers and others to conduct “roll-on, roll-off” training meant to simulate actual operations in which vehicles are driven onto vessels, secured, and then driven off. It is roughly 80 feet long and 25 feet wide. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEE, Va. – The Army Transportation School can boast of a recent addition to its training facility portfolio.



A new land ship, located at Training Area 10, was recently completed and will open in the spring, said Trenton Lykes, director, Transportation Management Training Department, T-School.



A ribbon cutting to mark the opening has not been scheduled, he added.



The land ship is designed to simulate a vehicle transport vessel with tie-downs inside and ramps at both ends. It will allow Soldiers and others to conduct “roll-on, roll-off” training simulating operations in which vehicles are driven onto vessels, secured and driven off. It is roughly 80 feet long and 25 feet wide.



In addition to the land ship, TA 10 features fuselages for C-17 and C130 aircraft as well as flat-deck rail cars. All are used to train troops in the loading and off-loading of cargo and equipment.



TA 10 is located just off B Avenue between 2nd and 5th streets. It is primarily used to train 88N transportation management coordinators.



Check www.facebook.com/armyfortlee for updates about the new facility.