The land ship, completed in February, is designed primarily as a vehicle transport vessel with tie-downs inside and ramps at both ends. It will allow Soldiers and others to conduct “roll-on, roll-off” training meant to simulate actual operations in which vehicles are driven onto vessels, secured, and then driven off. It is roughly 80 feet long and 25 feet wide.
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2023 16:50
|Photo ID:
|7681648
|VIRIN:
|230308-A-US054-875
|Resolution:
|3156x1860
|Size:
|3.93 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
Training Area 10 gets new facility
