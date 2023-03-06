Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Training Area 10 gets new facility

    UNITED STATES

    03.08.2023

    Photo by Terrance Bell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    The land ship, completed in February, is designed primarily as a vehicle transport vessel with tie-downs inside and ramps at both ends. It will allow Soldiers and others to conduct “roll-on, roll-off” training meant to simulate actual operations in which vehicles are driven onto vessels, secured, and then driven off. It is roughly 80 feet long and 25 feet wide.

