Emergency Medical Technician Training at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam

Courtesy Photo | USNH Guam Emergency Medical Technicians provide Medical Support at the Marine Corps...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | USNH Guam Emergency Medical Technicians provide Medical Support at the Marine Corps Base, Camp Blaz reactivation and naming ceremony at the War in the Pacific National Historical Park, Asan Beach, Guam, January 26. (Photo courtesy of HM1 Nicholas Kissel, USNH Guam) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Naval Hospital Guam is a Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command that supports Navy readiness in providing Sailors with opportunities to enhance and learn new skillsets. Twelve corpsmen serve as certified emergency medical technicians (EMT) after completing the EMT course.



The 30-Day course is offered “in-house” and consists of 210 hours of didactic and classroom learning. U.S. Naval Hospital Guam has six EMT instructors and three Emergency Vehicle Operator instructors that provide training quarterly. Since 2020, the command’s EMT examination pass rate has increased by 43 percent, exceeding the national average.



“The program is supported by leadership and members within the program,” said Hospital Corpsman First Class Nicholas Kissel, EMT/EVO Program Instructor.



“EMT training has improved, now that we have new equipment and gear.”



Committed to strengthening joint efforts and partnerships, U.S. Naval Hospital Guam EMTs provided medical support at the Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz naming and reactivation ceremony, held at the War in the Pacific National Historical Park, Asan Beach, January 26.



Additionally, EMTs have joined with the Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, for joint readiness exercises that simulate emergency medical evacuations. EMTs also participate in the Guam Federal Fire Department’s Ride-Along program for opportunities to observe first-hand emergent care performed by Emergency Medical Services personnel.



“The Ride-Along program supports community involvement, demonstrates unit- cohesion and allows EMT students a chance to experience real-life emergencies,” said Michael Bryson, Chief Hospital Corpsman.



The U.S. Naval Hospital Guam EMT program is designed to ensure corpsmen are prepared to respond to emergency situations and contributes to a medically ready force committed to providing world-class healthcare.