USNH Guam Emergency Medical Technicians provide Medical Support at the Marine Corps Base, Camp Blaz reactivation and naming ceremony at the War in the Pacific National Historical Park, Asan Beach, Guam, January 26. (Photo courtesy of HM1 Nicholas Kissel, USNH Guam)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2023 16:42
|Photo ID:
|7681623
|VIRIN:
|230309-N-LL896-940
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.14 MB
|Location:
|ASAN, GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Emergency Medical Technician Training at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Emergency Medical Technician Training at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT