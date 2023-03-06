Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Emergency Medical Technician Training at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam

    ASAN, GUAM

    03.09.2023

    USNH Guam Emergency Medical Technicians provide Medical Support at the Marine Corps Base, Camp Blaz reactivation and naming ceremony at the War in the Pacific National Historical Park, Asan Beach, Guam, January 26. (Photo courtesy of HM1 Nicholas Kissel, USNH Guam)

