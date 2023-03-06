195th Wing hosts California Force Development Course

Photo By Master Sgt. Jeffrey Schultze | The California Air National Guard’s 195th Wing hosted the California Force...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Jeffrey Schultze | The California Air National Guard’s 195th Wing hosted the California Force Development Course I and II Mar. 7-9 at the Reece Point Club at Beale Air Force Base, California. The curriculum during the course included varied topics such as accountability, inclusion and teamwork, coaching, emotional intelligence, mentoring and conflict resolution. The individual modules were taught by members of the 195th Wing as well as outside subject matter experts. see less | View Image Page

45 California Air National Guard Airmen from across the State’s five Wings took part in Leadership training, networking and mentorship Mar. 7 through 9 during the California Force Development Course (CFDC) held at the Reece Point Club in Beale Air Force Base, California.



The event was hosted for the first time by the 195th Wing, CFDC I was held for Non-Commissioned Officers (NCOs) and CFDC II for Senior Non-Commissioned Officers (SNCOs) simultaneously, bringing together ANG members from across the State of California.



Created in 2017, CFDC aims to give NCO’s and SNCO’s the foundational competencies necessary to lead Airmen successfully and stay relevant within the modern Air Force and Air National Guard.



“CFDC I equips front-line supervisors with the tools and resources to effectively lead and develop Airmen, while building strong networks with their peers across the state,” said Master Sgt. Peter Radosovich, 234th Intelligence Squadron, flight leader and CFDC facilitator. “ The CFDC II is focused on preparing SNCO’s for expanded operational roles at the tactical, operational and strategic levels, while building partnerships across the State, National Guard Bureau and Air Force.”



The curriculum during the course-week included varied topics such as accountability, inclusion and teamwork, coaching, emotional intelligence, mentoring and conflict resolution. the individual modules were taught by members of the 195th Wing as well as outside subject matter experts.



A key feature of the CFDC program is the CANG Wing’s take turns hosting, creating diverse learning environments. This iteration the 195th Wing put its stamp on the experience.



“The 195th Wing is extremely proud to host this exceptional developmental training opportunity for our enlisted brothers and sisters in the California Air National Guard,” said 195th Wing Command Chief Master Sgt. Jennifer Oberg.”