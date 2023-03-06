195th Wing hosts California Force Development Course

The California Air National Guard’s 195th Wing hosted the California Force Development Course I and II Mar. 7-9 at the Reece Point Club at Beale Air Force Base, California. The curriculum during the course included varied topics such as accountability, inclusion and teamwork, coaching, emotional intelligence, mentoring and conflict resolution. The individual modules were taught by members of the 195th Wing as well as outside subject matter experts.

