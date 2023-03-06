President’s Budget supplies $159 million for Corps of Engineers Detroit District

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2023

    Story by Carrie Fox 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District

    DETROIT — The President’s Budget for Fiscal Year 2024 (FY24) includes more than $7.4 billion in discretionary funding for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Civil Works program, with just over $159 million set aside for Detroit District projects.

    Of great regional significance is $3 million for the Great Lakes Coastal Resiliency Study, a project that includes the three Great Lakes Corps of Engineers Districts: Detroit, Buffalo and Chicago. The study will identify vulnerable coastal areas and recommend actions to bolster the coastal resources’ ability to withstand, recover from and adapt to future hydrologic uncertainty with respect to man-made and natural coastal environments. Recent high-water events across the Great Lakes brought about the study’s need.

    The Budget requests funding for investigations to provide local communities, including disadvantaged communities, with technical and planning assistance to enable them to reduce their flood risk, with emphasis on non-structural approaches. Investigation funding for the Detroit District includes a navigation study, Menominee River Deepening; an aquatic ecosystem restoration study, Rodgers Lake Habitat Pokagon Band; and three flood risk management studies, Peavine Creek Stabilization, Pokagon Band - Potawatami Tribe; South East Michigan; and Tittabawassee River Chippewa River, Pine River and Tobacco River.

    The Detroit District operates and maintains the Soo Locks along with 81 navigation projects on lakes Superior, Michigan, Huron, St. Clair and portions of Lake Erie bordering Michigan. The President’s Budget includes $157.56 million for the district’s Operation and Maintenance Program, funding the maintenance of federal shipping channels and navigation structures within the Detroit District’s area of responsibility including the Soo Locks, Duluth-Superior Harbor, and Detroit, St. Clair, St. Marys and Saginaw rivers. These are critical projects within the Great Lakes Navigation System which provide a significant economic benefit to the Nation.

    “We look forward to working with our partners to deliver reliable, innovative solutions that serve all our Great Lakes communities,” Lt. Col Brett Boyle, Detroit District Commander said.

    Key projects to receive funding under the operations and maintenance program include:

    Michigan
    Alpena Harbor $1,657,000
    Black River, Port Huron $1,120,000
    Channels In Lake St. Clair $2,458,000
    Detroit River $8,823,000
    Grand Haven Harbor & Grand River $1,022,000
    Holland Harbor $1,547,000
    Inland Route $55,000
    Keweenaw Waterway $1,908,000
    Manistique Harbor $308,000
    Marquette Harbor $256,000
    Monroe Harbor $2,858,000
    Presque Isle Harbor $1,076,000
    Rouge River $1,834,000
    Saginaw River $4,135,000
    Sebewaing River $68,000
    St. Clair River $7,313,000
    St. Joseph Harbor $1,024,000
    St. Marys River, Soo Locks $107,727,000

    Minnesota
    Duluth-Superior Harbor, includes WI $11,300,000
    Two Harbors $1,007,000

    The following locations include operation and maintenance funding to be used for dredging federal navigation projects: Alpena, Black River (Port Huron), Channels in Lake St. Clair, Detroit River, Duluth-Superior Harbor, Grand Haven, Holland, Keweenaw, Monroe, Presque Isle, Rouge River, Saginaw River, St. Clair River, St. Joseph, and St. Marys River.

    The Budget also includes $235 million for a "Project Cost Increase Reserve" to help complete specifically authorized projects that have experienced cost increases since construction began. For example, Section 8401 (6) of WRDA 2022 increased the authorized cost for certain projects including the New Lock at the Soo project in Sault Ste. Marie, MI. This Budget authorization allows the New Lock at the Soo project to be considered for this funding.

    For more information on the President’s FY24 Budget, please visit: https://www.whitehouse.gov/omb/budget/.

    The FY24 Civil Works budget press book is also available at: http://www.usace.army.mil/Missions/CivilWorks/Budget.aspx, under the heading Budget Information: Budget Pressbook.

    The FY24 Bi-partisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) Spend Plan, released the same day, includes Detroit District operation and maintenance funding for key infrastructure projects under navigation, flood risk management, and hydropower including:

    Lexington Harbor, MI - Construction for breakwater repairs $8,215,000
    Sebewaing, MI - Construction for repair of Sebewaing South Levee $13,000,000

    For more information on the FY24 BIL Spend Plan, please visit: https://www.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Supplemental-Work/BIL/

    The Detroit District provides vital public engineering services in peace and war to secure our Nation, protect the environment, energize our economy and reduce risks from natural disasters.

    Contact Detroit District Public Affairs Specialist Carrie Fox, 906-259-2841, for further information.


    -30-

