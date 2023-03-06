Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President’s Budget supplies $159 million for Corps of Engineers Detroit District

    DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2023

    Photo by Brandon Hubbard 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District

    The President’s Budget for Fiscal Year 2024 (FY24) includes more than $7.4 billion in discretionary funding for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Civil Works program, with just over $159 million set aside for Detroit District projects.

    This work, President’s Budget supplies $159 million for Corps of Engineers Detroit District, by Brandon Hubbard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    President&rsquo;s Budget supplies $159 million for Corps of Engineers Detroit District

