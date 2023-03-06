President’s Budget supplies $159 million for Corps of Engineers Detroit District

The President’s Budget for Fiscal Year 2024 (FY24) includes more than $7.4 billion in discretionary funding for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Civil Works program, with just over $159 million set aside for Detroit District projects.

